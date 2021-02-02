Report: Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley will face ‘secretive’ Senate ethics investigation over Capitol riots

Senate Democrats will conduct an investigation into Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) using what Politico described as “one of the most secretive committees in Congress.”

According to Politico, the Senate Ethics Committee will investigate the Republican lawmakers to determine what, if any, role they played in the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Prior to the violence, both senators announced they would oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. A joint session of Congress was meeting to do just that when the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters who believed the presidency was “stolen” from then-President Donald Trump.

The formal ethics investigation comes after seven Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Cruz and Hawley. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --