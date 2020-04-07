Report: State Department Shoots Down Hillary’s Desperate Attempt to Avoid Her Upcoming Deposition

The State Department declined to join former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s effort to convince an appeals court to let her dodge a judge-ordered sworn deposition about her use of a private email server and the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack.

“The Court agrees with Judicial Watch — it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton,” U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ruled in March while also ordering former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills to be deposed by the conservative watchdog.

Clinton’s legal team responded last month with an 83-page petition for a writ of mandamus, filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, calling the district court ruling outrageous and asking a higher court to order the lower court to correct what Clinton’s lawyers saw as a deficient decision.

But the State Department, represented in court by Justice Department lawyers, declined to join Clinton’s legal argument on Friday.

“The government did not seek and thus does not support the extraordinary relief of mandamus due to the unique circumstances of this case,” DOJ appeals lawyer Mark Freeman told the higher court in a seven-page filing. “This is the rare situation in which discovery of a former Cabinet Secretary was not authorized for the impermissible purpose of probing internal government decision-making regarding official policy, but rather to focus on the impact on FOIA compliance of a former official’s unusual decision to use a private email server to systematically conduct large volumes of official business.”

Freeman said “the government’s decision not to seek mandamus here — after each of the discovery orders, not only the most recent — reflects the government’s consideration of the totality of the circumstances in this unique case.” – READ MORE

