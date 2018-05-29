True Pundit

Sports

Report: ‘Star’ Players Consider Sitting Out if Kaepernick and Reid Not Signed

Posted on by
Share:

Activist And Intercept Columnist Shaun King, Claims That He’s Spoken To “several Nfl Stars” Who Have Told Him That They’re “considering Sitting Out The Season Until The De Facto Ban On Eric Reid And Colin Kaepernick Is Removed.”

The report also claimed that the star players intended to “get 25% of the players to sit out with them.”

Should players choose to sit out it would almost have to be “star players” who do so, for the simple reason that they’re the only ones who could afford to do it. NFL teams can fine players up to $40,000 a day for missing camp, according to Pro Football Talk. Not to mention what the players might lose in endorsement money while protesting a policy that has a 53% approval rating.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Report: 'Star' Players Consider Sitting Out if Kaepernick and Reid Not Signed | Breitbart
Report: 'Star' Players Consider Sitting Out if Kaepernick and Reid Not Signed | Breitbart

Activist and Intercept columnist Shaun King, claims that he's spoken to "several NFL stars" who have told him that they're "considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban on Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed."

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: