Report: ‘Star’ Players Consider Sitting Out if Kaepernick and Reid Not Signed

Activist And Intercept Columnist Shaun King, Claims That He’s Spoken To “several Nfl Stars” Who Have Told Him That They’re “considering Sitting Out The Season Until The De Facto Ban On Eric Reid And Colin Kaepernick Is Removed.”

The report also claimed that the star players intended to “get 25% of the players to sit out with them.”

BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018

Should players choose to sit out it would almost have to be “star players” who do so, for the simple reason that they’re the only ones who could afford to do it. NFL teams can fine players up to $40,000 a day for missing camp, according to Pro Football Talk. Not to mention what the players might lose in endorsement money while protesting a policy that has a 53% approval rating.- READ MORE

