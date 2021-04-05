Report: Some Illegal Immigrants Being Released Into U.S. Without Paperwork Or Court Notices At The Border

The Associated Press is reporting that authorities are releasing migrant families at the southern border without court dates and in some cases, no paperwork at all.

The column suggests overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities is leading authorities to simply turn people loose.

“Overwhelmed and underprepared, U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court or sometimes without any paperwork at all,” they write.

AP only mentions families, not individuals.

The Associated Press explains that the move is an “unusual practice” and reiterates the fact that “some (migrants) got no documents at all” when they were released. – READ MORE

