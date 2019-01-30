Report: Some ‘Furious’ House Democrats Want To Make AOC ‘One-Term Congressperson’

Democratic socialist freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) has definitely made her presence known among her colleagues in her few short weeks on Capitol Hill — and that’s not entirely a good thing, according to recent reports.

After taking out an incumbent Democrat who many believed would follow Nancy Pelosi as Democratic House Speaker, Ocasio-Cortez has announced to the world that she has partnered with far-left progressive group Justice Democrats, whose sole focus is primarying establishment Democrats who aren’t sufficiently liberal or “representative” of the Democrats’ increasingly “diverse” base.

According to The Hill, Ocasio-Cortez’s open call for more radical candidates to take out her fellow Democrats has “infuriated” her colleagues, some of whom are already floating the idea of finding a primary challenger who can make the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress a “one-term congressperson.”

“At least one House Democrat has been privately urging members of the New York delegation to recruit a local politician from the Bronx or Queens to challenge Ocasio-Cortez,” The Hill’s Scott Wong reports.

“What I have recommended to the New York delegation is that you find her a primary opponent and make her a one-term congressperson,” the Democratic lawmaker told the outlet on condition of anonymity. “You’ve got numerous council people and state legislators who’ve been waiting 20 years for that seat. I’m sure they can find numerous people who want that seat in that district.” – READ MORE