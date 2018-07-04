Report: Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Refused to Share Tip Money, Kept Profit for Herself

The progressive wing of the Democrat Party made its presence known in the 2016 presidential race with the campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His socialist platform of free health care, free college, higher minimum wages and the like made him a popular choice of progressives, a fancy name for Democrats who have no real concept of how economics work.

A former co-worker of Ocasio-Cortez is saying some not-so-nice things about the candidate, and especially not nice about someone who is a card-carrying socialist.

Ocasio-Cortez spent four years working at a restaurant called Flats Fix. She quit her around the start of this year to run for Congress.

According to Richard Johnson, a staff writer for The New York Post’s PageSix.com, “One waitress has a bad memory of working with Ocasio-Cortez as (she) tended bar during the very busy Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2017.

“At the end of the night, when it came time to split the $560 in tips she had gotten at the bar, Ocasio-Cortez gave the waitress only $50. After the waitress complained to her manager, her take was doubled to $100, a source said.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1