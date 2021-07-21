Report: Socialism Gaining Support Among Millionaire Hollywood Elites, Including ‘The Big Short’ Director Adam McKay

Socialism is gaining ground among millionaire entertainment industry elites as Hollywood’s brand of corporate leftism has proven to be insufficiently radical for a growing number of showbiz professionals.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA-LA) has garnered support from such prominent names as The Big Short director Adam McKay and actor-comedian Rob Delaney, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter. The party is also luring rank-and-file Hollywood workers frustrated by grueling, low-paying jobs and emboldened by the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice causes.

DSA-LA told the Reporter it started 2020 with about 1,700 members and over the course of the year brought on thousands more. There are now 5,500 members.

Adam McKay, whose net worth is estimated at $40 million, said his support for socialism comes down to issues including income inequality. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has an estimated net worth of about $40 million. His production company reportedly just signed a feature-film deal with Apple.

“In a country and in a city with crushing, devastating income inequality, it’s no longer ‘left-wing’ to demand living wages, universal health care and rent control,” McKay told the Reporter. “It’s a bare minimum. When I looked around, I found some incredible groups committed to fighting the big dirty money rotting out our communities. And DSA-LA, for me, is at the top of that list.” – READ MORE

