Report: Smollett Told Police He Has Untreated Drug Problem

The “hate hoax” story that has gripped the nation’s attention for the past few weeks continues to add new wrinkles. The latest: that embattled “Empire” star Jussie Smollett allegedly told police when he surrendered himself on Thursday that he has an untreated drug problem.

The report comes from TMZ, which has been tracking the twisting and turning celebrity “hate crime attack” saga from the beginning. The police report on the alleged hate hoax appears to back up the premise, specifying that Smollett, “on several occassions,” obtained drugs from one of the co-conspirators.

“Jussie told police, during his arrest, he has a drug problem … one for which he’s never been treated,” TMZ reported in an update on its report on the Smollett charges Thursday. “That could become relevant later in the case because, as we reported, cops say Jussie bought ecstasy from Abel. IF he were convicted, a drug issue could be a mitigating factor that gets his sentenced reduced.” TMZ also notes that Smollett “answered ‘no’ to alcohol or mental health problems.”

The report alleges that Smollett initiated the planning for the staged attack on the morning of January 25, 2019, asking when Abel and his brother, Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, 27, were planning to leave for their trip to Nigeria. Later that day, police say, Smollett laid out his plan to Abel to stage the attack and suggested he invite his brother to help.- READ MORE