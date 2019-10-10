Report Shows Dems’ Plan to Provide Insurance to Illegal Immigrants Could Cost Taxpayers as Much as $23 Billion

When the 2020 Democrats all raised their hands agreeing to provide illegal immigrants with health care, they may not have realized they just saddled the taxpayer with a huge check.

During the first round of Democratic presidential primary debates earlier this year, every single candidate raised their hand when asked if their health care proposals would cover illegal immigrants.

Every single candidate raised their hand to signal their support for the policy, but a new study from the Center for Immigration Studies found that this move could be costly.

Estimates for the total bill sent to taxpayers to fund illegal immigrant health care ranges from $10 billion to $23 billion per year.

The total cost varies as the exact number of illegal immigrants is unknown, as is the percentage of illegal immigrants who fall below the income threshold to qualify for such health care programs. This study used an estimate of 4.9 million illegal immigrants qualifying for the program, resulting in a bill of $10 billion per year, rising to $23 billion if that number includes all illegal immigrants. – READ MORE