Report: Sheriff Israel Chauffeured By Armed Bodyguards For Fear Of ‘Threats’

According to a 2014 report, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who has come under increased scrutiny over his deputy’s handling of the Parkland mass shooting and the policies that appear to have shielded the shooter from serious consequences leading up to the massacre, used to insist on being chauffeured around by an armed bodyguard because he feared “threats.”

In the explosive CNN Parkland shooting town hall, in which pro-Second Amendment advocates, including NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, were decried as “murderers” by pro-gun control audience members, Israel told Loesch that she was not “standing up” for the students unless she would agree to reducing the number of weapons.

“You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them,” Israel told Loesch. “You’re not standing up for them until you say, ‘I want less weapons.'”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons'” https://t.co/mTli3fm9tF #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/Buf7EYEDIp — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Though Israel seemed to suggest in front of the audience largely filled with student survivors, their parents, and gun control advocates that fewer guns results in more safety, his actions suggest otherwise. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1