Report: Sessions Wants To Use Lie Detector Tests To Find Leakers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly discussed using lie detector tests to find leakers within the National Security Council.

Sessions brought up the issue with associates as recently as last month, Axios reports.

According to the website, Sessions wants to focus on National Security Council staffers in order find leakers of transcripts of Trump’s phone conversations with foreign leaders. The number of people who would have that information is small enough that a leaker could be easily uncovered, Sessions believes. – READ MORE