Report: Sessions Wants To Use Lie Detector Tests To Find Leakers

Posted on by
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly discussed using lie detector tests to find leakers within the National Security Council.

Sessions brought up the issue with associates as recently as last month, Axios reports.

According to the website, Sessions wants to focus on National Security Council staffers in order find leakers of transcripts of Trump’s phone conversations with foreign leaders. The number of people who would have that information is small enough that a leaker could be easily uncovered, Sessions believes. – READ MORE

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
  • Lily Lorn

    Dead dude behind the times. Time to switch this …. outa of there. So slow, never seen it.

  • jubadoobai

    Sessions should just resign. He’s useless.

