Report: Seattle school district wants teachers to bless Muslim students in Arabic during Ramadan, give them preferential treatment

A Seattle school district reportedly sent a letter to its teachers, requesting that they bless district Muslim students in Arabic during Ramadan.

The letter also reportedly requested that teachers give preferential treatment to Muslim students during the Islamic holiday — which is a month long — including permitting students to miss classes and exams.

The Dieringer School District reportedly sent the letter to teachers in March.

The letter purportedly encourages teachers to wish students “Ramadan Mubarak” — “Happy Ramadan” — or “Ramadan Kareem,” which means “Have a generous Ramadan.”

The letter also requests that teachers excuse students from testing on two of the more important days of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid-Al-Adha.

CAIR reportedly encouraged the district to act in such a manner, and Superintendent Judy Martinson reportedly complied with the organization’s requests. – READ MORE