Report: Seattle Cop Asks For Box Of Chocolates. Employee: ‘I Won’t Serve You’

On Tuesday, when a Seattle police officer asked for a box of chocolates at a local chocolate store, an employee reportedly responded, “No, I won’t serve you.”

According to The Post Millennial, the officer was accompanied by a trainee when they entered a store called Chocolati. After the encounter with the employee, whom The Post Millennial described as a “white female with green streaks in her hair,” The Post Millennial contacted the store. An employee told The Post Millennial, “Is this how you want to spend your time? Getting essential workers in trouble? Shouldn’t you be spending your time harassing homeless people?”

After the reporter for The Post Millennial then said they would attempt to contact the owner or manager, the employee agreed that would be a better idea, but then reportedly added, “… and go f*** yourself.”

The Post Millennial added, “Following the publication of this article, another police officer contacted The Post Millennial with a similar story from a different date where they were refused service at the Chocolati location on E. Green Lake Dr. N.” – READ MORE

