Report: Schiff Investigating Whether Trump Lawyers Obstructed House Intel Russia Probe

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether lawyers for President Trump and his family helped to obstruct its investigation into Russian interference and any collusion by shaping false testimony, according to a report.

The committee’s investigation reportedly stems from claims made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that those lawyers helped edit false testimony he gave to Congress in 2017 about a Trump Tower project in Moscow. Cohen also claimed the lawyers dangled a presidential pardon to maintain his loyalty.

The committee has sent document requests to the four lawyers: Jay Sekulow, Alan S. Futerfas, Alan Garten, and Abbe Lowell. Sekulow is a lawyer for Trump, Futerfas represents Donald Trump Jr., Garten is the top lawyer at the Trump Organization, and Lowell is a lawyer for Ivanka Trump.

Those lawyers took part in a joint defense agreement in order to coordinate responses to inquires by Congress and the Justice Department, according to the Times.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent the lawyers a letter on May 3 that stated: "Among other things, it appears that your clients may have reviewed, shaped and edited the false statement that Cohen submitted to the committee, including causing the omission of material facts."