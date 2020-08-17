REPORT: Rich And Famous Leaving Hollywood ‘In Droves’ Over Unrest, Taxes

A new report from the Daily Mail claims that the rich and famous, who make up much of Los Angeles’ tax base, are fleeing the city “in droves” over the unrest, coronavirus-related restrictions, and municipal mismanagement that has resulted in a crime wave.

“A makeshift tent city made up of flapping tarpaulins and cardboard boxes surround gym on all sides,” the Daily Mail reports of downtown L.A. “Junkies and the homeless, many of whom are clearly mentally ill, walk the palm-lined streets like zombies – all just three blocks from multi-million-dollar homes overlooking the Pacific.”

“Stolen bicycles are piled high on pavements littered with broken syringes,” the outlet continues. “TV bulletins are filled with horror stories from across the city; of women being attacked during their morning jog or residents returning home to find strangers defecating in their front gardens.”

A moving company head told the outlet, “there is a mass exodus from Hollywood,” and that “a lot of it is to do with politics.”

“Liberal politics has destroyed this city,” he said. “The homeless encampments are legal and there’s nothing the police can do. White, affluent middle-class folk are getting out. People don’t feel safe any more.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --