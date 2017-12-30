REPORT: These Republicans Are Jockeying For Position To Replace McCain

A group of Republicans have started positioning themselves to be appointed the successor to an ailing Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) who is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The campaigns to replace McCain have reportedly angered a good number of Republicans, who view the attempt to usurp McCain’s seat as disrespectful, according to The Hill.

Since McCain’s diagnosis, the four candidates have reportedly made these moves:

Rep. Paul Gosar – Emailed the governor’s staff to inquire about McCain’s seat.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward – Called on McCain to resign and said she should be considered to replace him.

Former Rep. Matt Salmon – Had lunch with the governor’s chief-of-staff, although the subject of McCain supposedly did not come up.

Former Rep. John Shadegg – Unknown; “McCain is close to Grant Woods, his chief of staff when McCain served in the House and later a two-term attorney general,” The Hill added. – READ MORE