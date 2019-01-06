Report: Rachel Dolezal, aka Nkechi Diallo, faces trial for allegedly stealing thousands in welfare

The former president of an NCAAP chapter, Rachel Dolezal — also known as Nkechi Diallo — now faces a March trial on welfare fraud charges following several legal maneuvers that have irritated a Spokane County judge in Washington state, KAYU-TV reported.

Diallo, 41, is the woman who made headlines in 2015 after her parents made the bombshell revelation that her claim of being African-American was false.

Judge Michelle Szambelan told Diallo’s attorney Bevan Maxey at a hearing Friday that enough time was given to prepare for the trial, KAYU reported. Diallo was arrested in May 2018 on charges of first degree theft by welfare fraud, second degree perjury and false verification for public assistance. Her case has been repeatedly rescheduled since it appeared on the docket in June, the report states.

Diallo reportedly has a strained relationship with her parents. After they exposed that Diallo is white, she allegedly began falsifying her income to obtain public assistance. Diallo got on welfare by allegedly claiming she was living on just a few hundred dollars a month that friends were giving to her as gifts.

From August 2015 through November 2017, Diallo collected about $9,000 in state financial assistance.

But in March 2017, a state investigator found that she had deposited more than $80,000 during that same period. She was reportedly making money from an autobiography she wrote titled “In Full Color,” along with “speaking engagements, soap making, doll making and the sale of her art,” Fox News reported.- READ MORE