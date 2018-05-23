Report: Putin Launches New ‘Unlimited’ Range Missile, Crashes After 22 Miles

During a state-of-the-nation address in March, Putin boasted about Russia’s expanding high-tech arsenal of nuclear weapons that he described as “invincible.” Among the weapons Putin showed off were underwater drones capable of launching nuclear strikes and hypersonic missiles that were “invulnerable” to interception.

“The missile’s test-launch and ground trials make it possible to create a brand-new weapon, a strategic nuclear missile powered by a nuclear engine,” Putin said in his March address. “The range is unlimited. It can maneuver for an unlimited period of time. No one in the world has anything similar.”

But U.S. officials told ABC News the missile has yet to prove it was operational. The missile was still in research and development and had crashed in testing more than once, including during a test in the Russian Arctic, a U.S. official told ABC News.

Four test flights between November and February each resulted in a crash, according to sources who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

Those same sources said U.S. intelligence determined the longest test flight lasted a little longer than two minutes, with the missile flying 22 miles before losing control and crashing. The shortest test lasted four seconds and flew for five miles. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1