Report: ProPublica Excluded Its Major Donors From Expose On Billionaires

ProPublica didn’t include its largest donors in its report on how the wealthiest billionaires avoid paying large amounts of taxes for years, the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

ProPublica published an investigation June 8 showing the wealthiest Americans paid $13.6 billion in taxes between 2014 and 2018 while their wealth increased to a total of $401 billion. Billionaires paid only 3.4% of their total wealth.

The most significant donors of the publication, Laurene Powell Jobs, David Filo, and Pierre Omidyar, were missing from the report on whether they do similar tax avoidance schemes, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Like most news organizations—maybe even yours—we don’t discuss the subjects of stories we haven’t yet published,” a spokesperson for ProPublica told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an email.

.@propublica Donors Absent From Bombshell Report on Billionaire Tax Dodgers Nonprofit pub has thousands of private tax docs on nation’s wealthiest Via @SaysSimonsonhttps://t.co/SHN2lHDUS7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 21, 2021

Filo’s non-profit organization, The Yellow Chair Foundation, donated $1.8 million in 2019, Jobs’s Emerson Collective gave $4.6 million in 2018, and Democracy Fund, founded by Omidyar, gave $3 million in 2017, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

ProPublica received tens of millions from individual billionaires, the family charities of billionaires, or multibillion-dollar corporations over three years, according to Influence Watch.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --