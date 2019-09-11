REPORT: Proposed L.A. Homeless Plan Would Ban Sleeping On More Than 25% Of City Streets And Sidewalks

A recent analysis found that a proposed plan to address homelessness in Los Angeles would ban people from sleeping on at least 26% of the city’s streets and sidewalks, making it more difficult for the tens of thousands of unhoused individuals to find a place to rest.

According to an L.A. Times report published Monday, more than half of some neighborhoods would off-limits for people who bed down outdoors if the city council approves the legislation.

“The reality is we have sensitive areas to consider and as city leaders we must strike the balance between the needs of those experiencing homelessness and keeping our public spaces safe and accessible,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, a progressive Democrat who introduced the measure.

As The Times recently reported:

Under the proposal, L.A. would bar people from sleeping, lying or sitting on streets and sidewalks in a list of prohibited areas. They could not sleep within 500 feet of a school, park, day care or any recently opened facility that serves homeless people – a provision that appears to be aimed at easing neighborhood opposition to new shelters and housing …

Sleeping on bicycle paths would also be off limits, along with tunnels or bridges designated as school routes. And people could not sleep in public areas with signs barring trespassing or closing times for safety or maintenance purposes. Nor could they sleep on sidewalks in crowded areas near big venues, such as Staples Center or the Hollywood Walk of Fame.