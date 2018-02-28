Politics Security
Report: In Private, Trump Favors Policy of Executing Major Drug Traffickers
President Trump favors a policy that executes major drug dealers to deter the trafficking of drugs across the United States, according to an exclusive report.
Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that, in private, Trump talks frequently about his support for the drug trafficking policies of Singapore and the Phillippines, where high-profile drug dealers are executed.
Swan spoke to an anonymous senior official in the Trump White House, who said: “He often jokes about killing drug dealers … He’ll say, ‘You know the Chinese and Filipinos don’t have a drug problem. They just kill them.’”
Additionally, five sources in the Trump administration have told Swan that the populist president sees drug dealers of the Mexican drug cartels “as bad as serial killers and should all get the death penalty,” Swan reports.
Singapore has some of the harshest sentencing laws in the world when it comes to drug offenses, giving drug dealers an automatic death sentence. – READ MORE
