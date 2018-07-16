Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Two top members of Britain’s royal family refused to meet with President Donald Trump when Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, according to a new report.

“This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub,” the Times of London reported, citing a source it did not name.

“They simply refused to attend. It’s a very, very unusual thing for the queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody. Prince Charles has been substituting for Philip a lot recently,” the source said.

Former President Barack Obama had a close relationship with Princes William and Harry, The Hill noted.

Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry all snubbed Trump on his UK visit. Can anyone imagine why? pic.twitter.com/cjHkV6kMnI — Snowflake from heck (@Stochu) July 15, 2018

Charles, who the Times said spent Friday a board meeting of a company and later at an event with Gloucestershire police, could have attended had he wished. – READ MORE

