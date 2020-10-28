Report: President Trump will ‘immediately’ fire FBI director, other senior gov’t officials if he wins re-election

‘Advisers have consistently told POTUS to wait until after the election’

If President Donald Trump wins re-election next month, he will move to “immediately” dismiss at least three senior government officials, according to a new report from Axios.

The three officials include FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

What are the details?

According to Axios, Wray will be first on the chopping block.

Two sources who reportedly have discussed the plans personally with Trump told Axios that Wray and Haspel are “despised and distrusted almost universally in Trump’s inner circle.” One source told Axios that Trump would have fired both officials already, but did not want to instigate another political headache before Election Day.

Trump is reportedly angry that Wray has not opened an investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which have come under intense scrutiny this month after the New York Post obtained a hard drive that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden. According to Axios, Trump was also angry when Wray told Congress last month that he has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly angry that Haspel has opposed declassifying documents that would aid U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“The view of Haspel in the West Wing is that she still sees her job as manipulating people and outcomes, the way she must have when she was working assets in the field,” one source told Axios. “It’s bred a lot of suspicion of her motives.” READ MORE

