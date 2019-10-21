Report: Pollster Frank Luntz Calls Out Latest Fake ‘Impeachment Poll’ Showing ’54 Percent’ Want Trump Impeached

A new Pew Research poll that claims 54 percent of registered voters support the impeachment of President Donald Trump is stacked with Democrat respondents, according to a review of its methodology by Newsmax.

The survey by the Washington, D.C.-based Pew, which identifies itself as a “nonpartisan, non-advocacy fact tank,” was conducted from Oct. 1-Oct. 13 and asked some 3,487 U.S. adults whether they “approved or disapproved of the House of Representatives’ decision to conduct an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.”

Some 54 percent approved of the inquiry, while 44 percent disapproved, according to Pew. In addition, 47 percent expect Democrats in Congress will be “fair and reasonable in the handling the inquiry, while only 43 percent expect Republicans in Congress will.

But the methodology behind the poll appears to have stacked it in favor of achieving a pro-Democratic outcome.

Buried in the survey results is the fact that of the 3,487 respondents, 1,942 are Democrats or are Democratic leaning while 1,453 are Republicans or Republican leaning. That means 56 percent of those polled were Democrats compared to 42 percent who identified as Republicans — a 14 percent margin favoring Democrats.

Frank Luntz, a veteran American political consultant and pollster, questioned the validity of the poll.

“Self-identified Democrats outnumber self-identified Republicans by about 6 percent nationally. The sample for this poll leans a bit too Democratic to accept these numbers as gospel,” Luntz told Newsmax. “When the questions are about impeachment, you have a responsibility to ensure an accurately balanced sample.” – READ MORE