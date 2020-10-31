Report: Philadelphia PD ordered officers not to arrest rioters and looters — just disperse them — as city was ransacked

As looters and rioters ransacked the city of Philadelphia again Tuesday night in response to the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the city police’s response was reportedly obstructed by their own deputy commissioner.

WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keeley tweeted Wednesday morning that police officers were “extremely frustrated” after Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton allegedly ordered both patrol and commanding officers to “not arrest looters just disperse them.”

“By the order of CAR-2, Philadelphia Police will respond to ‘priority’ calls only,” the alleged directive from the department obtained by Keeley said. “This means no calls for disturbance, missing person, stolen vehicle, burglary or theft will be answered.”

Keeley added that some officers believe the order “leaves no deterrent to stop looting.”

It was not immediately clear if and when the order became effective, as police made at least 90 arrests, most for burglary, during Monday’s riots. However, Keeley’s tweet seems to indicate that the order was given heading into Tuesday night. – READ MORE

