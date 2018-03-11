Report: Pentagon Memo Offers New Details About Trump’s Military Parade

Sent to the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday, a Pentagon planning memo showed that President Donald Trump’s military parade will focus on honoring veterans and will emphasize the “price of freedom.”

According to CNN, which obtained the memo, the parade will feature military aircraft but not heavy military vehicles like tanks.

The Joint Staff will reportedly plan the parade, which will run from the White House to the Capitol. Trump’s parade will integrate with the Washington, D.C., Veterans Day parade, and Medal of Honor recipients will reportedly surround the president in the Capitol’s viewing area.

“I think it’s great for our country in terms of being a cheerleader and the spirit,” Trump said of the parade during a Fox News interview last month. – READ MORE

