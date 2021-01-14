Report: Parler finds potential web hosting refuge after Amazon shuts down its servers

Parler, the social media alternative to Twitter, has reportedly found web hosting refuge after the platform was booted from Amazon’s web hosting services.

Although Parler is not yet back online, the company registered its domain and server with internet solutions company Epik, which Vice described as the “the internet savior of the far-right” because it also hosts Gab, another alternative to social media platforms operated by Big Tech.

After news broke that Parler had registered with Epik, the company released a statement saying that it has “had no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding our organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider.”

“From our understanding, Parler was working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them by various elements of their supply chain, and to date, no communication has been received by them for discussion of future service provision,” Robert Davis, senior vice president of communications at Epik, said in a lengthy statement.- READ MORE

