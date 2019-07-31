Report: Ole Miss student allegedly murdered by her boyfriend after refusing to have an abortion

A University of Mississippi college student found dead earlier this month was reportedly pregnant, and her friends believe her ex- boyfriend — who is accused of her murder — killed her after she refused to agree to abort the baby.

The body of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial was discovered Saturday morning by police near the Ole Miss campus during a routine patrol, and an investigation led to the arrest on Monday of her on-and-off boyfriend and fellow student, Brandon Theesfeld, according to Business Insider.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail released Tuesday, Kostial’s friends say she was murdered by Theesfeld because she was pregnant with his baby and refused his request that she have an abortion.

“Her sorority sisters knew she was pregnant and that she had told Brandon. He was really upset about it, that it would ruin his life and his future,” one Ole Miss student told the outlet of Kostial.

“He was really mad that she wouldn’t get an abortion,” the source said. “She was like, ‘No, I don’t believe in that.'” – READ MORE