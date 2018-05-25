Report: Obama Administration Said They Had Russian Meddling ‘Under Control’ in 2016

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin accused Democrats of hypocrisy for intense scrutiny on allegations of Russian meddling after what he described as a completely different take in the final months of the 2016 election.

“I was actually in the briefing in September of 2016. We were briefed by (Obama homeland security adviser) Lisa Monaco, (FBI) Director (James) Comey and (Homeland Security) Secretary (Jeh) Johnson and they briefed the big 12 at that point in time.”

The Republican senator said the briefing included evidence that Russia planned to hack into voter files in an effort to influence the upcoming election.

Instead of sounding an alarm, however, he claims the Obama officials called for a message meant to calm fears.

“The entire tone, what they were requesting in that meeting is they had it under control,” Johnson said. “They were dealing with the states and they wanted us to go out and communicate that this was going to be a legitimate election because they had it under control.”

“That was exactly what they were trying to do a couple of months before the election,” Johnson said. “But then basically, from their perspective, the wrong person got elected and all of a sudden this is the greatest threat to our democracy that has ever occurred.” – READ MORE

