Report: NYPD Hid Harvey Weinstein Assault Accuser from His Cronies at the Manhattan DA

Detectives at the New York Police Department (NYPD) were forced to hide a woman who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault from his lawyers and cronies after the Manhattan District Attorney’s office refused to pursue the case, according to a new report.

Investigators told the New York Magazine that they had sufficient evidence to prosecute Weinstein over claims made in 2015 that he assaulted Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, but the case was dropped because of Weinstein’s close ties to high-ranking officials at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. — who was close with various members of Weinstein’s legal team that included attorneys Elkan Abramowitz and Linda Fairstein — declined to pursue the case. NYPD investigators, consequently, decided to hide Battilana in several Manhattan hotels under a false name.

“We decided we’re going to hide the victim,” said former NYPD Sgt. Michael Bock of the Special Victims Division. “From the DA.” – READ MORE

