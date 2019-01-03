Report: NY Charity For Poor Minority Students Spent Tons On Their Parties, But Gave Out No Scholarships.

A New York charity that was supposed to solicit money for needy minority students not only reportedly issued a total of zero grants the last two years but also hosted an expensive annual party eating up tens of thousands of dollars.

The New York Post reported of the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators:

Federal tax filings confirm that in the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2016, the group gave out no educational grants — despite raking in contributions totaling more than $500,000 … In the 2014-15 fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2015, the group spent $157,926 on “food service,” $6,332 on limousines and $30,657 on “event decor,” according to tax filings. It also spent $3,000 on the Sunday preacher. Of the $564,677 the group received in contributions that year, only $35,745 went to scholarships, a little more than 6.3 percent of total revenue … In the previous fiscal year, 2013-14, the group doled out $32,000 in scholarships out of total contributions of $580,190, tax filings show.

The organization's annual "Caucus Weekend" includes workshops, concerts and parties in Albany for minority members of the Assembly and the Senate. Sponsors could donate as much $50,000 so they could meet Democratic celebrities like Hillary Clinton. Jesse Jackson, Grammy-winning rapper Big Daddy Kane, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former US Ambassador Andrew Young. Caucus Weekend 2016 spent $128,000 on "food service," $36,500 on "music and $56,494 for "equipment rental."