Report: North Koreans Largely Unaware of Historic Peace Summit Underway

Just days ahead of one of the most highly anticipated international summits in history, both President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have arrived in Singapore.

But while the world prepares for the first-ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, it is unlikely the people of North Korea even know the historic summit is taking place this week, aside from a few unspecific details.

According to BBC Monitoring, while citizens know a certain “dialogue” is currently taking place between North Korea and the U.S., they haven’t been told about the subject more than a handful of times.

Unless they’ve been paying close attention to details buried deep in a report on Kim’s May meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, citizens are largely unaware of the June 12 meeting in Singapore.

North Korea has continued to uphold the narrative that the historic summit comes at the request of Washington, as reported in state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s May 9 visit. The newspaper attributed all comments regarding the possibility of a summit to Pompeo. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1