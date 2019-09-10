Report: North Carolina Releases 500 Criminal Illegal Aliens in Less than a Year

County jails across North Carolina have released nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens from custody, placing them back into communities, in less than a year.

Records obtained by WBTV reveal that jails in North Carolina have released about 489 criminal illegal aliens back into communities since October 2018 despite the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency requesting they be turned over to federal officials for arrest and deportation.

Illegal aliens released by North Carolina officials in the last ten months include those arrested for homicide, kidnapping, arson, and sexual assault.

Last month, ICE officials released a list of criminal illegal aliens who had recently been released by sanctuary cities and counties in North Carolina, as Breitbart News noted. Some of the illegal aliens released back into the general public include accused child rapists, sex offenders, assailants, and attempted murderers. – READ MORE