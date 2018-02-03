Report: NFL Losing Its Core Audience

The National Football League is quickly losing its core audience marking a shift that could bring an end to the sport’s dominance, a new poll finds.

The WSJ/NBC poll found several things that should worry the NFL both for its near and long-term future. For instance, in the short-term, fans are paying less attention than ever to the NFL. But, more worrisome, in the long-term, parents are increasingly discouraging their children from playing football over concerns over the sport’s safety. The latter would tend to create fewer football fans into the future.

The effect does not seem to be localized, either. Fan interest in the NFL has dropped across the various demographics, including in the crucial growth demo of young males, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The drop in interest spans age groups and the political spectrum—painting the picture of a sport that isn’t just experiencing a momentary dip, but a battle against fundamental questions about football’s future that have been building for years,” the Journal wrote. – READ MORE

Officials are calling this the “worst flu season in a decade” — and it may even affect this year’s Super Bowl outcome.

According to 247 Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles are in crisis mode due to a flu bug that followed them all the way to Minneapolis, putting as many as three players out of commission.

“Ronald Darby missed Thursday’s media session due to illness,” 247 Sports reported, “along with Timmy Jernigan.”

Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks also caught the flu this week but was fortunately able to attend the team’s final media session before the big game on Sunday.

As to what NFL fans should expect to see happen in Minneapolis on Sunday, if Eagles lose due to the flu, a new Deflategate-sized conspiracy could be in order. Just blame “Flugate” on Tom Brady. – READ MORE