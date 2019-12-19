Report: New Evidence Shows Hunter Biden-Ukraine Payments Flagged As ‘Suspicious’ In Early 2016

Investigative journalist John Solomon reported Tuesday on new evidence from the Ukrainian and Latvian governments as well as interviews with officials that adds to “the mounting evidence that there was ongoing investigative activity surrounding Burisma Holdings and Hunter Biden’s compensation as a board member in the weeks just before Joe Biden forced the firing of the Ukraine prosecutor overseeing the Burisma investigation in spring 2016.”

The issue of potential corruption involving the Bidens is at the heart of the impeachment effort, as Democrats are accusing President Trump of attempting to “pressure” Ukraine to investigate the matter. Democrats have also repeatedly dismissed Trump’s concerns about the Biden-Ukraine corruption question as “conspiratorial.”

“As the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of ‘suspicious’ financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating,” Solomon writes in a report published Tuesday on his website, John Solomon Reports.

“The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds,” Solomon explains. – READ MORE