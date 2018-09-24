Report: NBC News Andy Lack Ignored Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

Andy Lack reportedly ignored numerous sexual harassment allegations when he was a CEO at the record label Sony BMG.

The Daily Beast reports: Lack was chairman and CEO of Sony BMG Music Entertainment in 2004, when, according to former high-level Sony executives, the company discovered that a music executive named Charlie Walk had sent “sexual” messages via company email to female employees, including “graphic” pornography.

Soon after finding the messages, executives said, they repeatedly implored Lack to address Walk’s sexual harassment. Each time, Lack declined to act.

"I kept telling him: 'You must do something about this. It's imperative,'" one of the executives said. "Andy would turn a blind eye to making difficult decisions."

Sil Lai Abrams Claims Nbc News Refused To Air Her Rape Allegations Against Rap Mogul Russell Simmons And Extra Host A.j. Calloway.

What’s more, MSNBC’s disgraced weekend anchor, Joy Reid, the woman Abrams trusted to tell her story, is now throwing Abrams under the bus.

This Hollywood Reporter bombshell comes just days after an NBC whistleblower accused the far-left network of protecting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who, among many other countless allegations, stands as an accused serial rapist.

Ronan Farrow worked on the story for eight months at NBC News, and even though he had audio tape from an undercover police operation in which Weinstein admits to groping a model and numerous other women, even though Farrow had numerous sources confirming Weinstein’s alleged predations, the network refused to run the story.

Farrow eventually ended up running it two months later at the New Yorker and won the Pulitzer Prize. – READ MORE