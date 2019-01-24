REPORT: Nancy Pelosi Charged The Air Force Nearly $200K To Fly Her Family Around The Globe

A Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act request seeking information about Pelosi’s previous CoDel trips turned up a jaunt Pelosi took in 2015 to Italy and the Ukraine aboard Air Force planes. The total cost of the trip: $184,587.81.

The Washington Post reported on the trip at the time, seeking information specifically as to why Pelosi made a stopover in Italy part of the Congressional delegation’s visit to the Ukraine which, at the time, was in the midst of a national crisis. Pelosi’s trip took place in August, just a few short months after the Crimean crisis, just as the country was recovering from riots, a major revolution, and a standoff with Russian forces.

The explanation might be simple: Pelosi wanted to treat at least four members of her family to a lovely vacation. From the Caller:

Four family members, including Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, were slated to go on the trip. The delegation was scheduled to dine at restaurants including James Beard American Restaurant in Milan, where a five-course meal cost up to $190, according to Fine Dining Lovers. The lawmakers also toured the Vatican and met up with Italian dignitaries, including President Sergio Mattarella and then-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, according to their itinerary.

In addition, the trip reportedly included private viewings of the "Sistine Chapel, the Duomo, and a viewing of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Last Supper," according to CNS.