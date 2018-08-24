Report: Mueller Putting the ‘Squeeze’ on Trump Jr.

That assertion came in an anonymously-sourced article by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair, which painted the picture of an enraged and “extremely frustrated” President Trump in recent days and weeks.

But perhaps the biggest driver in Trump’s allegedly growing “rage” and “frustration,” according to the anonymous sources, is the rumor that Mueller is “closing in” on Trump Jr., likely over his role in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer — a meeting that increasingly looks to some as if it were a set up designed to ensnare the Trump campaign.

“A lot of what Trump is doing is based on the fact (that) Mueller is going after Don Jr. They’re squeezing Don Jr. right now,” stated an unnamed person close to the Trump family, allegedly.

Trump Jr.’s lawyer declined to comment for the Vanity Fair piece, and another unnamed source suggested that “squeeze” wasn’t the proper word to describe what Mueller was doing to Trump Jr., though that person did say that Mueller’s team continues to ask for certain documents to be turned over to them. – READ MORE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is an out-of-control, raging bull, set loose in President Donald Trump’s china shop. He’s trampling on the lives and reputations of anyone he chooses from among those who have had any connection with the president. It matters not to Mueller if that connection was short-lived or inconsequential. In his mind, anyone who was ever associated with Trump is the enemy and should be shown no mercy. It seems that no one can stop Mueller, making conservatives wonder if this political inquisition will ever end.

Of course, it never should have started in the first place. By now, we all know the story. The entire Mueller matter is a carefully-planned coup against the government of the United States that none of the conspirators ever thought would be uncovered.

It didn’t start as a coup — but a dirty plan to take down the Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency. When it didn’t work and the anticipated whitewash of the entire matter by President Hillary Clinton never came to fruition, the skulking rats went running, looking for the best way off their sinking ship.

(…)

Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel is poisonous, having come from the fruit of the poisonous tree. It was illegal. Everything he has done as Special Prosecutor is illegal. His investigations are all illegal, his warrants, seizures, surveillance, interviews, arrests, imprisonments, convictions, and everything else he has done as Special Prosecutor is illegal.

The rub is that any first-year law student knows about the “The Fruit of the Poisonous Tree.” This begs the obvious question: Why has no one raised this doctrine in opposition to the Special Counsel investigation? It could be used to plunge the sword of justice between the shoulder blades of the raging bull and bring it to its knees. Many lawyers, this writer included, are therefore baffled by the failure to act on the basis of this doctrine.

This would seem to be the “Silver Bullet” conservatives are hoping for. It could finally end this Mueller Madness that’s wreaking so much unnecessary havoc in the lives of so many and interfering with the multitude of constructive projects Trump wants to complete during his presidency.

It’s as though some part of this terrible puzzle is missing — something we don’t know. But what we do know is that there is a powerful antidote available that could end this unmerciful, unfair, and illegal pogrom being carried out against anyone Mueller chooses from within the Trump circle. Most importantly, the Poisonous Tree Doctrine can be used to foil the ongoing coup being currently waged against the United States government. – READ MORE