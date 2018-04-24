Report: Most Of What EPA’s Leaker Told Dems About Scott Pruitt Is ‘False’

A former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official likely behind negative media stories about Administrator Scott Pruitt doesn’t have all his facts straight, according to sources familiar with EPA’s inner-workings.

Former Trump campaign official Kevin Chmielewski, who’s also former EPA deputy chief of staff operations, gave congressional Democrats a list of accusations against Pruitt, detailing the administrator’s alleged “wasteful spending” and “disregard for ethical and legal requirements.”

Chmielewski is the likely source for media reports surrounding Pruitt’s spending habits and alleged ethical lapses. Chmielewski was allegedly removed from his position at EPA for challenging Pruitt, but that hasn’t been confirmed, reports said.

But many of Chmielewski’s claims have been called into question by two sources familiar with EPA’s inner-workings. One source told The Daily Caller News Foundation of Chmielewski’s claims that “more than 60 percent is false, the other 40 percent is information he distorted.” – READ MORE

