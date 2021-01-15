Report: Mitch McConnell Signals Support For Impeachment, Says It Will Help Rid GOP Of Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly signaled support for impeachment, saying the Democrats’ move could help the GOP get rid of President Trump and his movement.

The New York Times initially claimed that McConnell was “pleased” that House Democrats had introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

Fox News adds that multiple sources have claimed McConnell is “done” and “furious” with the President.

The Kentucky Republican, according to Fox, “told associates that impeachment will help rid the Republican Party of Trump and his movement.”

McConnell’s anger, according to the article, stems not only from the way President Trump handled the Capitol riots last week, but the fact that Republicans lost their majority in the Senate after the Georgia runoffs.- READ MORE

