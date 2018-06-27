True Pundit

Report: Mike Bloomberg Preparing for 2020 Run

Posted on
According to a report from CBS New York, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is moving closer to a 2020 presidential run as the United States nears its midterm elections.

As CBS points out, the billionaire is planning on spending $80 million in support of Democrats in the run up to the midterms:

Political consultants point out the 76-year-old is making a number of key moves, including spending $80 million to help Democrats win Congressional races and collecting a lot of political IOUs in the process. But, they also say it could be an uphill battle because of his liberal policies.READ MORE

Sources told CBS New York that the former mayor is "revving up" his a possible candidacy.

