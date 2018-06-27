Report: Mike Bloomberg Preparing for 2020 Run

According to a report from CBS New York, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is moving closer to a 2020 presidential run as the United States nears its midterm elections.

As CBS points out, the billionaire is planning on spending $80 million in support of Democrats in the run up to the midterms:

Political consultants point out the 76-year-old is making a number of key moves, including spending $80 million to help Democrats win Congressional races and collecting a lot of political IOUs in the process. But, they also say it could be an uphill battle because of his liberal policies.– READ MORE

