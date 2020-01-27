REPORT: Migrant ‘mother’ spit in baby’s mouth to pass DNA test at border

Federal agents are perfecting the science of rooting out fraudulent family units seeking asylum at the U.S. border, and Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence offered some statistics on the progress in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

In one case, agents conducted a DNA test on a woman with a 2-month-old child to prove a family relationship, but the cheek swab used for the child repeatedly returned inconclusive results.

“They did three or four tests and the DNA tests for the child kept coming back inconclusive. In fact, they kept coming back with two different strains of DNA, which isn’t humanly possible,” Albence told reporters.

“The mother was spitting into the child’s mouth, to put her DNA into the child so they could be released as a family unit,” he said. “That’s what’s going on down at the border. That’s the humanitarian crisis we’re talking about, and we’re trying to deal with it.”

In another instance, a 51-year-old Honduran man confessed to purchasing a 6-month-old baby for $80 on his way through Guatemala when confronted with a DNA test, Albence said. – READ MORE