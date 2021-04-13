REPORT: Migrant Children Are Being Sexually Assaulted in Joe Biden’s Border Facilities

Unaccompanied migrant children are being sexually assaulted at a migrant facility in San Antonio, say Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Abbott says he’s received tips that children at the Freeman Coliseum facility are not only not eating enough, but are being sexually abused.

Abbott blames Biden’s immigration policies for the situation.

“These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies,” Abbott told reporters. There were also separate reports sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Four different kinds of child abuse have been alleged.

“In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” Abbott said, calling on the White House to shut down the facility. Abbott called for an investigation.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it,” Abbott told reporters. “The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect.”- READ MORE

