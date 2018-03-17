Report: Microsoft Has Received ‘Hundreds’ of Discrimination and Sexual Harassment Complaints Since 2010

Microsoft has received “hundreds” of gender discrimination and sexual harassment complaints since 2010, according to a report.

According to Reuters, court filings show that 238 discrimination and sexual harassment complaints were filed between 2010 and 2016.

“The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women at the world’s largest software company. Microsoft denies it had any such policy,” they reported. “Plaintiffs’ attorneys are pushing to proceed as a class action lawsuit, which could cover more than 8,000 women.”

Despite the fact that 118 gender discrimination complaints were filed by female employees at Microsoft, the company only deemed one of them to be “founded.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1