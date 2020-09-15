REPORT: Meghan Markle Pitches Netflix Movie On Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

After inking a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly pitched a movie about the life of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who is a self-professed Marxist.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source close to Markle said the royal is “hugely inspired” by Cullors and her work.

“Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it,” the source said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama this summer when they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to help produce content.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor,” The New York Times reported. – READ MORE

