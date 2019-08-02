Report: Mario Lopez could lose his job at ‘Access Hollywood’ after remarks about parents letting 3-year-old children change genders

Christian entertainer and TV host Mario Lopez may find himself out of a job after making negative remarks about parents who let children as young as 3 years old choose their genders.

According to reports, Lopez’s future at “Access Hollywood” could be on the chopping block.

During a June appearance on Candace Owens’ podcast, Lopez said that he believed it to be “dangerous” for parents to allow their young children — specifically mentioning the age of 3 — to transition genders.

Lopez apologized after heavy backlash, saying, “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.” – READ MORE