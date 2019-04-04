Report: Many Of CNN’s National Security ‘Experts’ Have Ties To Terror-Supporting Qatari Regime

As The Daily Wire has reported before, the Muslim Brotherhood-cozy regime of the tiny peninsular state of Qatar sponsors more high-profile global Sunni jihadist terror than just about any other country in the world. The infamously pro-Islamism state is, along with increasingly Islamist Turkey, one of the two chief contemporary bankrollers of extremist Sunni madrasas and insidious pro-Muslim Brotherhood academic sinecures alike. Qatar is infamous for its cozy ties with Hamas — and even with al-Qaeda. Last month, it was revealed that Qatari officials bribed FIFA to the tune of $880 billion in order to secure that the country would play host to the 2022 World Cup. Play Video

Now, according to a new report from Jordan Schachtel at Conservative Review, the Qatari regime’s influence extends deeply within a potentially unlikely media source: CNN. Accoring to Schachtel’s research, many of CNN’s leading national security “experts” have subtle, undisclosed ties to the Qatari regime:

Several of the so-called national security experts at CNN that you see on television every night have direct links to the nation of Qatar, a terror-funding, Islamist enclave in the Middle East that has placed itself on the warpath against America’s most important regional allies.

But you would never know about these connections, because none of the CNN regulars disclose their financial and/or institutional ties to Qatar when they appear on the airwaves. And off air, they are also not forthcoming about their Qatar-backed connections. Even when it comes to discussing issues where they have a clear conflict of interest, such as commenting on Israeli, Saudi, or affairs, these CNN contributors have no issue going to bat against Qatar's rivals…