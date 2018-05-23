Report: Man Praised by Politico for ‘Best Dem Campaign of 2017’ is Domestic Abuser

Archie Parnell isn’t exactly a household name, and if Democrats have any say, things will stay that way. But a shocking new report from South Carolina’s Post and Courier reveals a disturbing story from Parnell’s past that is making both Democrats and media look bad.

In a June 2017 piece, Politico described Parnell as a “mild-mannered, globetrotting tax attorney from Sumter, South Carolina,” who used self-deprecating humor in ads to attract attention and praise.

All of this acclamation came after Parnell’s loss to now-Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC). In October of 2017, Parnell announced he would challenge Norman again in 2018, and his campaign was proceeding as planned until Monday, when the Post and Courier ran their exposé.

In divorce records obtained by The Post and Courier, Kathleen Parnell said the marriage deteriorated after two years in 1973 because of “unwarranted accusations” from her husband.

In October 1973, Archie Parnell, then a University of South Carolina student, was locked out of a friends’ apartment to protect Kathleen Parnell, who was staying there. At 2 a.m., Archie Parnell used a tire iron to break a glass door, the complaint said. He made more unspecified accusations to Kathleen Parnell before striking her several times. She said she was beaten again later that evening.

After the “acts of physical cruelty,” Kathleen Parnell said she feared for her life and did not want to stay married any more. She obtained a restraining order against Archie Parnell after seeking the divorce, according to court documents. The divorce was completed in early 1974. – READ MORE

