Report: Man Assaulted ‘for Being White,’ Nat. Media Buries Story

According to WNYW-TV, police are searching for a black suspect who allegedly attacked a white man because of his race.

“It happened on a bus Monday morning about 10 a.m. in Downtown Brooklyn,” WNYW reports.

“The NYPD says a 29-year-old man was onboard a B25 MTA Bus on Fulton Street. Another man walked up to him and punched him in the face while making an anti-white comment. The victim was not seriously injured but suffered swelling and pain.”

According to an NYPD statement, “(t)he unidentified individual proceeded to get off the bus at the intersection of Fulton Street and Bond Street and fled on foot southbound on Bond Street.”

Video of the suspect walking south along Bond St. was subsequently released by the NYPD:

Gothamist reports that the attacker said, “I hate all you white motherf*****s,” “You’re a f*****” and “I hate everyone like you, white b*** homo.”

While most of the major local outlets picked the story up, the story remained curiously (but not that curiously) unreported by major national news outlets. – READ MORE

