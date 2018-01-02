Report Makes Lofty Claim That Earth Will Become A Desert Without Paris Deal

A large portion of Earth will be covered in desert wastelands if the world does not meet the goals of the Paris climate deal, according to a research group with a history of making dubious claims.

More than 25 percent of the world’s population will be living in a drought and growing desertification if global temperatures increase 2 degrees Celsius by 2050, reads a report published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“Our research predicts that aridification would emerge over about 20-30 percent of the world’s land surface by the time the global mean temperature change reaches 2ºC,” Manoj Joshi, a lead researcher from University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, said in a statement announcing the findings.

Recent research has repudiated similar claims. A report published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2016, for instance, suggests that more carbon dioxide, not less, increases plant growth, limiting the impact temperatures have on climate change. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *